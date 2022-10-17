Rays promote Jorge Moncada to major league bullpen coach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach. Moncada is replacing Stan Boroski, who retired after 13 seasons on the major league staff — the past 11 as bullpen coach. The 38-year-old Moncada spent the last seven seasons as a minor league pitching coordinator. He joined the Rays organization in 2006. This is his first assignment on the major league level.

