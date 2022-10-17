Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out

MILAN (AP) — Roma has moved up to fourth place in Serie A after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese and city rival Lazio and move to within four points of Serie A leader Napoli. José Mourinho’s side hosts Napoli next weekend. Sampdoria was four points below safety after collecting just three points from 10 matches. Former Samp president Massimo Ferrero had to be escorted out of the stadium by security after insults from fans.

