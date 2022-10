MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

