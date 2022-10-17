Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off has to do something good for a banged-up team right? Vrabel said Monday they’ll see and hopes the Titans feel healthier. Now Vrabel says it’s time to work and get something done. The Titans remain atop of the AFC South just ahead of Indianapolis. Tennessee will have a chance to sweep the Colts on Sunday.

