Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year. Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history. He had five multigoal games, including his first career hat trick on March 19 against the Portland Timbers. Ferreira is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi was honored last season.

