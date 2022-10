EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and J.J. Peterka scored for Buffalo. The Sabres improved to 2-1. Dahlin joined Lindy Ruff as the second defenseman in franchise history to score in each of the first three games in a season. Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for Oilers. They are 1-2.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.