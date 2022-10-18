Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The three-time All-Pro is back after a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Cardinals hope Hopkins can provide a jolt to an offense that hasn’t played well over the past several weeks. Hopkins hasn’t been at full strength in nearly a year. He missed several games last season because of knee and hamstring injuries. He played in 10 games last season and the Cardinals had an 8-2 record in those contests.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.