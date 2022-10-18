No. 9 UCLA O-line preps for No. 10 Oregon, raucous Autzen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s undefeated start to the season has started up front with an experienced offensive line. But as the No. 9 Bruins head into their marquee game at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, the front five will have to handle the challenging environment of Autzen Stadium, arguably the toughest in the Pac-12. The Bruins rank second in the conference with 211.5 yards rushing per game, while the Ducks are allowing 98 yards per game on the ground.

