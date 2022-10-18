Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies’ 26-man roster ahead of the NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf. Robertson went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season. He was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild-card series against St. Louis. Robertson takes Nick Nelson’s roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

