Clemson, Brownell hopes for rebound after missing NCAAs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell is on notice to bounce back after a subpar season. The Tigers finished with their ninth non-losing season. But they missed out on the postseason at 17-16 and Brownell met with athletic director Graham Neff several times. Brownell thinks things are trending upward as the new season approaches. He’s counting on top scorer in PJ Hall to fully recover from offseason surgeries and make Clemson competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

