Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has proven to be challenging. Notre Dame is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend in Freeman’s first season, despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite. And they easily could be 0-3. They’ll have a chance to turn things around Saturday when UNLV comes to town. Notre Dame is a heavy favorite but will need to sweep its final three home games to post a winning record at Notre Dame Stadium.

