Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for the WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals. Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on the winner of the late match between Marie Bouzkova and Anna Kalinskaya. Sakkari will play in the WTA Finals for the second straight year. The 27-year-old from Greece advanced to the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago.

