Olympic champ Odermatt takes big lead in skiing WCup opener

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Olympic giant slalom champion Marco Odermatt has dominated the first run of the season-opening men’s World Cup race. The Swiss skier had a near-flawless run on the steep glacier in the Austrian Alps to build a lead of more than four-tenths of a second over second-place Lucas Braathen of Norway. Odermatt won the race last year for his first of five GS victories on the road to his first overall title. Norway’s Braathen has .41 seconds to make up in the second run. The rest of the field, led by Zan Kranjec of Slovenia, has finished at least .69 behind Odermatt.

