Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory that the initial X-rays on Metcalf’s knee were negative. He said further tests would be done after the team gets back to Seattle. Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after his leg appeared to buckle on a pass play down the left sideline near the end zone. He went to the sideline before being carted off.

