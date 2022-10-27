Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson is still playing cornerback at a high level in his 12th season in the NFL. He’s providing plenty of value beyond the field to the Minnesota Vikings in his second year with the team. Coach Kevin O’Connell credited Peterson for his season-best performance with an interception and three pass breakups in the 24-16 win at Miami on Oct. 16. He also praised Peterson for his leadership this week in trying to keep the Vikings sharp coming back from their bye. The Vikings host Peterson’s former team the Cardinals on Sunday.

