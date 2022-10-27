Phillies’ World Series run leads wild run of Philly success

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are leading a sports renaissance in the city. They are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They are trying to win the World Series for the first time since 2008. The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 and the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Philadelphia Union are one win away from playing for the MLS championship. Celebrity fans such as “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller are all aboard the Phillies bandwagon.

