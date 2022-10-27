PSV beats Arsenal 2-0, Real Betis reaches round of 16 in EL

PSV Eindhoven became the first team to hold Arsenal scoreless this season, beating the Gunners 2-0 to keep alive the fight for first place in their Europa League group. Joey Veerman and substitute Luuk de Jong scored in the second half for PSV to hand Arsenal only its second loss of the season in all competitions and first in the Europa League. Arsenal still leads Group A with 12 points, while Eindhoven is second on 10 with both teams qualified for the next stage. Real Betis made the round of 16 as Group C winners after a 1-0 victory at Ludogorets. Fenerbahçe staged a late comeback to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Rennes with both sides already qualified from Group B.

