Rams seek to end 7-game regular-season skid to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a critical NFC West showdown. The Rams return from their bye week with reinforcements for their struggling offense in center Brian Allen and wide receiver Van Jefferson. But the 49ers, who lost 44-23 to Kansas City last week, should be able to deploy running back Christian McCaffrey in all situations following a full week of practice after acquiring him in a trade. San Francisco has won seven straight regular-season games against Los Angeles in the California rivalry.

By The Associated Press

