TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers’ game at Toronto because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games. The 76ers are 1-4, putting pressure on coach Doc Rivers to turn things around. Guard De’Anthony Melton started Friday alongside Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, and James Harden.

