Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has made a huge turnaround from its first season in Major League Soccer. It’s one game away from playing for the championship in Year Two. Austin plays at Los Angeles in the Western Conference final this weekend a year after finishing at the bottom. Austin is driven by Argentine forward Sebastian Driussi and an offensive attack that has pulled the club back from deficits time and again. That’s a long way from 2021 when Austin was last in scoring and some wanted coach Josh Wolff fired.