Golden Knights beat Ducks 4-0 in Nevada Day matinee

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 in a Friday matinee commemorating Nevada Day. Thompson had his second shutout of the season and third overall to help Western Conference-leading Vegas improve to 7-2-0. Karlsson had his third multi-point game of the season. Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith and Nic Roy also scored. Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 14 saves in two periods, and Anthony Stolarz stopped three shots in the third. Since a 5-4 overtime victory over Seattle in the opener, the Ducks have lost seven straight to drop to 1-6-1.

