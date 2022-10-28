Pacers sharp early in 127-117 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists and Myles Turner added 27 points to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 127-117 victory over the Washington Wizards. Assistant Lloyd Pierce was coaching the Pacers because Rick Carlisle had a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night. Buddy Hield scored 25 points for Indiana. The Pacers led by as many as 20 points in both the second and third quarters. Bradley Beal scored 31 for Washington.

