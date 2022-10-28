Tkachuk brothers to meet in same NHL division for 1st time

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and his younger brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, will face off as division foes for the first time on Saturday. The Tkachuk brothers have played against each other plenty since Brady made his NHL debut in 2018. But with the older brother now in the younger brother’s Atlantic Division stomping ground with the Panthers, the temperature of the sibling rivalry is set to be turned up. Their mother, Chantal Tkachuk, has one rule: there will be no fighting.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.