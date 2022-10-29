6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga for a day at least. It swept aside Mainz 6-2 to continue the champion’s impressive run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions. Bayern has a total of 25 goals in those games. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by two points but could be overtaken if Union Berlin beats Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday. Leipzig made it seven successive home wins under coach Marco Rose after a 2-0 result against struggling Bayer Leverkusen.

