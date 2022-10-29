Altuve breaks out with 3 hits as Astros even World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — For the first time in a sluggish postseason, Jose Altuve looked like himself in Game 2 of the World Series. Altuve had three hits, including a double, sparking the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night to even the Fall Classic. The 2017 AL MVP had been curiously quiet this month, opening the playoffs with a career-worst 0-for-25 slump and entering Game 2 a paltry 4 for 37 this postseason. He nearly matched that hit total by the seventh inning Saturday.

