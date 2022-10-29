Costa sent off as Wolves draw 1-1 at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Ruben Neves’ second-half equalizer has rescued a 1-1 draw for Wolverhampton at Brentford in the English Premier League. The game saw striker Diego Costa sent off for a headbutt. Neves leveled just two minutes after defender Ben Mee gave Brentford the lead in the 50th minute. But Costa once again found a way to steal the headlines with a rash outburst in the final moments. The former Chelsea striker jostled with Mee before headbutting his opponent and was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley.

