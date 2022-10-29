Dayton wins on Chisholm’s go-ahead TD with 18 seconds left

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard run with 18 seconds left and Dayton overcame three interceptions by Shane Hamm to beat Valparaiso 31-24. Chisholm carried it 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Dayton. Hamm was 12 of 19 for 137 yards with a touchdown, and he added 25 carries for 129 yards. Michael Appel Jr. threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Valparaiso. Braden Contreras and Solomon Davis each had 100-plus yards receiving and a touchdown.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.