Ibrahim, Minnesota blank Rutgers 31-0 to stop 3-game skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota past Rutgers 31-0 to stop a three-game losing streak. The Gophers improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. They enjoyed a 19-play, 99-yard drive on their first possession that drained 10:24 off the clock as quarterback Tanner Morgan crisply returned from a concussion that kept him out of the previous game. Minnesota had the ball for 41:02. The Scarlet Knights fell to 4-4 and 1-4. They played without leading rusher Samuel Brown V and changed quarterbacks again.

