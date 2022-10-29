Jake Paul stays unbeaten, tops Silva in unanimous decision

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Paul won a unanimous decision against former UFC star Anderson Silva on Saturday night, giving the YouTuber-turned-boxer a signature win as he gains credibility in the sport. The entertaining fight went the eight-round distance and the final round was a doozy, with a ferocious right hand from Paul sending Silva to the canvas. Silva was able to continue and even landed some punches in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough. Silva was the fan favorite, receiving loud cheers when he entered the ring. The 47-year-old built his fame as a UFC star but got his start in boxing and returned to the sport in 2020.

