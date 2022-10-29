Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first win for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA. Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points. Tyler Herro led the Heat (2-5) with 34 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo added 23 points and Kyle Lowry had 15.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.