Leading Rutgers rusher Brown set for season-ending surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V will have season-ending surgery on an injured foot to cut short a promising freshman year. Brown was hurt late in his breakout game last week His 28 carries were the most by a Scarlet Knights player since 2014. The native of Philadelphia had 101 yards in the win over Indiana. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano announced after the 31-0 loss at Minnesota that Brown will have a procedure next week. Kyle Monangai returned to the lead role in the backfield in Brown’s place.

