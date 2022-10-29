Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:29 PM

Leading Rutgers rusher Brown set for season-ending surgery

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V will have season-ending surgery on an injured foot to cut short a promising freshman year. Brown was hurt late in his breakout game last week His 28 carries were the most by a Scarlet Knights player since 2014. The native of Philadelphia had 101 yards in the win over Indiana. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano announced after the 31-0 loss at Minnesota that Brown will have a procedure next week. Kyle Monangai returned to the lead role in the backfield in Brown’s place.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content