Uruguay’s Cavani substituted with hurt leg in Valencia match

MADRID (AP) — Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been substituted after hurting his right leg in his club’s Spanish league game against Barcelona. Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar. Cavani appeared to try to play through some pain but fell to the turf in the 17th minute at Mestalla Stadium and held his lower right leg. Uruguay opens the World Cup against South Korea on Nov. 24.

