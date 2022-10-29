World Series Notebook: Phillies 3B Bohm past fear of failure

HOUSTON (AP) — Alec Bohm got over the fear of failure long before getting to the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 26-year-old third baseman has come a long way since one miserable night less than a week into the season when he made throwing errors in each of the first three innings of a home game. Bohm is now the youngest starting third baseman in a postseason for the Phillies since Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones in the 1950 World Series. He had a two-run double and five flawless fielding chances in the Game 1 victory at Houston.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.