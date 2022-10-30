Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons won for the first time since their opening game. Isaiah Stewart added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Detroit’s starters scored 111 points. Steph Curry had 32 points and Jordan Poole added 30 for Golden State, coming off a 120-113 overtime loss in Charlotte on Saturday.

