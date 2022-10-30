Browns’ Garrett hoping to sack Burrow, Bengals on Halloween

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett isn’t planning to dress up as anything but a football player on Halloween. Last year, Cleveland’s defensive star wore a Grim Reaper costume to Cleveland’s game against Pittsburgh. He’s looking forward to keeping the focus on getting to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and helping the Browns snap a four-game losing streak when they face Cincinnati on Monday night. The Browns can’t afford another loss or their already damaged playoff chances might be beyond repair. Garrett has been slowed by injuries sustained in a car crash last month, but said he’s feeling better. The Bengals will be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He could miss several weeks with a hip injury.

