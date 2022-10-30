Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The Rockets never led during the first three quarters but also never fell too far behind. They threatened to push ahead a few times, even briefly tying the game at 86-all when Usman Garuba hit a corner 3-pointer. Landry Shamet rattled home a 3-pointer to give the Suns a 90-86 advantage going into the fourth.

