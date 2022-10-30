Fields’ lapse on fumble costs Bears in loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields knows he should have simply touched Micah Parsons down before the Dallas linebacker returned a fumble for a touchdown. Fields jumped over Parsons instead. Parsons then ran 36 yards for a touchdown in a 49-29 Dallas victory. Coach Matt Eberflus says the Bears work on such scenarios on Fridays during the week. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ready to go back out on offense when he realized he would be staying on the sideline instead.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.