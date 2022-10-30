Quick study: McCaffey picking up San Francisco’s offense

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It wasn’t Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter that impressed Jimmy Garoppolo the most. It’s more about how quickly McCaffrey has picked up San Francisco’s offense. McCaffrey played a starring role in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing, passing and receiving TD in the same game. McCaffrey was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20. Garoppolo says it’s incredible how quickly McCaffrey has learned San Francisco’s offense.

