Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seattle Seahawks won their third straight, 27-13 over the New York Giants. The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter. That’s when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks stay atop the NFC West at 5-3. New York saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and fell to 6-2, losing ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East.

