Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:51 PM

American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor

By The Associated Press

American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards. Wright is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content