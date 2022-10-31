March Madness a bedrock in ever-changing college landscape

If the latest spasm of conference realignment in college sports was supposed to spell doom for the Big 12 or Pac-12, somebody forgot to tell the basketball coaches. The 2022-23 college basketball season is about to tip off and it looks like business as usual. Amid realignment, the transfer portal and the players’ newfound ability to earn money, the March Madness basketball tournaments hold the increasingly fractured NCAA together.

