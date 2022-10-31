Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in Serie A. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged above city rival Lazio into fourth place. The two teams play each other in the capital derby next week. Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz had scored the opener but was also sent off in the 36th minute and Nicolò Zaniolo leveled on the stroke of halftime. Verona remained three points from safety.

