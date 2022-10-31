World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s 6-5, 10-inning win over Houston in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on Fox Deportes last Friday night. This year’s total was up 5% from the 10,934,000 who watched last year’s opener, a 6-2 Atlanta win over the Astros, and up 23% from the Game 1 record low set in 2020 when 9,353,000 watched the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

