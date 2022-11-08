Australia beats Slovakia to open Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia in the first match of the Billie Jean King Cup in a strong start to its bid for a first title in 48 years in the biggest team event in women’s tennis. Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic claimed victories in singles to earn the Australians the win in Group B before the closing doubles. Sanders beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-3 while Tomljanovic was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Australia is a seven-time winner of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. All of its titles came from 1964-74.

