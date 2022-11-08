Game time: California to decide duel sports betting measures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gaming industry and Native American tribes are betting big on dueling ballot measures to legalize sports gambling in California but voters may not want a piece of the action. Voters going to polls Tuesday have been inundated with a blast stream of advertisements funded by the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. The two initiatives would either allow sports betting at tribal casinos and race tracks or on mobile devices or online. Supporters of both measures have raised nearly $600 million in a bid to capture the burgeoning market that could create billions a year in revenue.

