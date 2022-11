LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras says the timing of the draft endangers player safety. The draft was moved last year from early June to mid-July. Boras says the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball. Boras says he would like to see a minor-league level added that would be above rookie ball for players to develop.

