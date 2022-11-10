AP source: Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. Linebacker Blake Martinez also announced he was retiring after seven seasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.