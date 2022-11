CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 14 points in Queens’ 99-65 victory against Clinton College. Dye added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals. Gavin Rains scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds, and AJ McKee finished with 12 points. Cameron Shannon had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Bears (0-1). Tyler Hammond added 15 points and Isaiah Stone finished with 11 points. Queens visits La Salle next Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.