Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at Charlotte a night earlier, rested Lillard, who’d recently missed four games with a right calf strain. But Portland wound up not needing him to improve to 4-1 on its six-game trip and get the best of former Blazers guard CJ McCollum. Zion Williamson scored 29 points and Trey Murphy III added 16 for New Orleans.

