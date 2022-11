PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aundre Hyatt scored a career-high 19 points and Cam Spencer added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Rutgers walloped Sacred Heart 88-50 to win its second straight game to start the season. The victory gave Steve Pikiell his 100th victory as head coach at Rutgers. Raheem Solomon led Sacred Heart with 14 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.